News in Brief

ANZ's chief risk officer to leave in March
Grant Knuckey. (Image: ANZ)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
Long-serving banker Grant Knuckey will step down as ANZ Bank's chief risk officer next March.Knuckey has been with ANZ for nearly 30 years.Before taking on his current role in early 2020, he was chief executive of ANZ Americas.   Knuckey has played a critical role in steering ANZ through the pandemic, its response to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's section 95 review and, more recently, leading the bank's climate programme and the response to current economic challenges, ANZ CEO, Antonia Watson, said. Knuckey said he...
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance

Fletcher warned the year ahead will still be a tight one. 

Paul McBeth 9:15am
The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

 A plunge in whole milk powder prices in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction was worse than expected.Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s forecast milk price, was down 10.9% to US$2,548 (NZ$4,282) a tonne. It was the lowest since August 2016, acco...

Staff reporters 8:45am
