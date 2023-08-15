Menu
Huka Lodge to close for renovations in its centenary year
Huka Lodge is marking its 100th centenary.
Staff reporters
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
The Huka Lodge luxury resort will close for seven months of renovations in 2024 as it marks its centenary milestone next year.The resort’s new owner, Baillie Lodges, said that to accommodate the substantial redesign and build, Huka Lodge will farewell its last guests on April 30 next year and reopen on Dec 1, 2024.Baillie founder James Baillie will lead the project, partnering with interior designer Virginia Fisher who was first appointed by Huka Lodge’s previous, long-term owner Alex van Heeren in 1984 to direct the lodge’s l...
Economy

The Reserve Bank of NZ is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 4:07pm
Infrastructure

Hardship, not wealth preservation, should be the basis for climate retreat compensation.

Greg Hurrell 3:45pm
Primary Sector

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 3:40pm
