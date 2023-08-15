Menu
Wage growth pips price rises in June quarter

RBNZ governor Adrian Orr will have some tough decisions to make. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
Wages grew at a faster annual pace than rising consumer prices in the June quarter, although Seek job ads in July point to a coming winter chill in the labour market. Government figures showed the median hourly earnings rose 6.6% to $31.61 in the June quarter from a year earlier, adding almost $80 to a full-timer’s weekly pay and outpacing the 6% pace of consumer price inflation over the same period. On a weekly basis, wages rose 7.1% to $1,273 – equivalent to $66,196 – in the second biggest annual increase since Sta...
Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank
Economy

The Reserve Bank of NZ is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 4:07pm
Infrastructure

Managed retreat compensation packages recommended

Hardship, not wealth preservation, should be the basis for climate retreat compensation.

Greg Hurrell 3:45pm
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 3:40pm
