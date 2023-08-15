Menu
Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers

The wine giant has a winery in sunny Marlborough. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Staff reporters
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
Wine giant Treasury Wine Estates is reaching out to new domestic growers as it seeks to boost its supply of sauvignon blanc grapes to meet growing global demand for New Zealand’s best-known varietal. The company, whose local brands include Matua and Squealing Pig, said its 2023 vintage was average in volume and high in quality – similar to the prior year – which evened the industry’s keel after several years of undersupply. Treasury Wine Estates’s NZ “yield was above average and delivered great vari...
Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank
Economy

The Reserve Bank of NZ is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 4:07pm
Infrastructure

Managed retreat compensation packages recommended

Hardship, not wealth preservation, should be the basis for climate retreat compensation.

Greg Hurrell 3:45pm
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 3:40pm
