Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

TruScreen shares gain as quarterly sales double

TruScreen shares gain as quarterly sales double
There's been rapid growth in demand for TruScreen’s technology. (Image: TruScreen)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
Cervical cancer-screening company TruScreen doubled its product sales in the June quarter from a year earlier and lifted unit sales by 73% as Chinese demand started returning to pre-covid levels. The company’s share price rose 0.2 of a cent, or 8%, to 2.7 cents in early trading on the New Zealand stock exchange, taking some of the sting out of its extended slump. The company said recent endorsements of TruScreen’s artificial intelligence-enabled technology supported demand in the June quarter of the March 2024 financial ye...
Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank
Economy

Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of NZ is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 4:07pm
Infrastructure

Managed retreat compensation packages recommended

Hardship, not wealth preservation, should be the basis for climate retreat compensation.

Greg Hurrell 3:45pm
Managed retreat compensation packages recommended
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 3:40pm
Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight