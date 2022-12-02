Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

National says govt’s Kiwibank management is 'incoherent'

National says govt’s Kiwibank management is 'incoherent'
National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis said her party won’t privatise Kiwibank. (Image: NZME)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 02 Dec 2022
The National party is accusing the government of “incoherent” management of Kiwibank after an amended constitution for the government-owned bank explicitly opened the door for it to be floated on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).“The government’s approach to Kiwibank’s management is incoherent,” said National's deputy leader and finance spokeswoman, Nicola Willis.“One minute it is buying back shares from the Super Fund because it is not prepared to allow private capital to invest; the next minut...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance EXCLUSIVE

Govt says it won’t list Kiwibank, but still opens door to its float

Kiwibank is the least well-capitalised of all the New Zealand-registered banks and it will have to access more before 2029.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Primary Sector

US judge says Sea Shepherd ‘likely to succeed’ in NZ fish case

Campaigners win first round in court fight over protections for Māui dolphins. 

Jem Traylen 5:00am

More Finance

Finance EXCLUSIVE

Govt says it won’t list Kiwibank, but still opens door to its float

Kiwibank is the least well-capitalised of all the New Zealand-registered banks and it will have to access more before 2029.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Primary sector exports expected to hit record

The latest outlook report predicts a big increase in dairy export revenue.

Riley Kennedy 01 Dec 2022
Law & Regulation

OCR hikes hit govt books

The latest government financial statements show higher-than-forecast expenses.

Oliver Lewis 01 Dec 2022
Politics

Wayne Brown seeks $130m in savings

The mayor's budget proposal seeking record savings goes to councillors next week.

Oliver Lewis 01 Dec 2022