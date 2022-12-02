National says govt’s Kiwibank management is 'incoherent'

National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis said her party won’t privatise Kiwibank. (Image: NZME)

The National party is accusing the government of “incoherent” management of Kiwibank after an amended constitution for the government-owned bank explicitly opened the door for it to be floated on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).“The government’s approach to Kiwibank’s management is incoherent,” said National's deputy leader and finance spokeswoman, Nicola Willis.“One minute it is buying back shares from the Super Fund because it is not prepared to allow private capital to invest; the next minut...