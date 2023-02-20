New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

Workers dealt with the aftermath of a deadly landslide in Auckland. (Image: Getty)

A nationwide support service for homeowners making insurance claims in the wake of floods and other natural disasters is now open for business.Commerce and consumer affairs minister Duncan Webb said case managers would be immediately available on the ground at community support hubs in Auckland, and local support for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle will be provided as soon as possible.The new service combined the Residential Advisory Service (RAS) and the Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service (GCCRS) that were set up to deal with t...