NZ dollar is losing its global allure

Rebecca Howard

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Less trading will mean more volatility. (Image: Getty)
The New Zealand dollar is losing its allure, falling to the 14th most traded currency globally from 10th – a position it largely held for 12 years. The latest global survey compiled by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) showed the kiwi was overtaken by the Singapore dollar, Swedish krona, Korean won and Norwegian krone respectively.“To the outside world, New Zealand has essentially been closed for two years,” said Mike Houlahan, director at foreign exchange consultancy Electus Financial. “Everyone has...

