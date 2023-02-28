NZ Super Fund tips another US$4.5m into Rubicon Technologies

The NZ Super Fund has been eyeing up green investments for a while. (Image: Getty)

The New Zealand Superannuation Fund reaffirmed its confidence in US waste management software firm Rubicon Technologies, tipping in another US$4.5 million (NZ$7.3m) into the company amid a sagging share price and cost-cutting drive.The wealth fund, set up to help cover the pension bill of the baby boomer generation, bought the 18-month notes at a discount of US$643,500, accruing annual interest at 8%, one of a series of capital initiatives at Rubicon to simplify its structure.The Super Fund first invested US$65m into the start-up in 2018, sayin...