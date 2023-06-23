Menu
NZL confident in PwC auditors, despite Aussie scandal, chair says

NZ Rural Land Company chair Rob Campbell answered investors' questions. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 23 Jun 2023
New Zealand Rural Land Company’s chair, Rob Campbell, says it's confident in having PwC NZ as its auditors, despite the scandal surrounding the Australian arm of the advisory firm.Campbell’s comments came after a question from one of the NZ stock exchange-listed rural landlord’s shareholders at its annual meeting in Auckland on Friday.They asked whether the NZ Rural Land Company (NZL) had taken any steps to reassess its relationship with PwC, given the recent events in Australia which called into question the auditors'...
NZX50 drifts as investors chew over week’s highs and lows
ERoad shares had a quiet day after jumping almost 60% on Thursday.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
ERoad bid is a 'knock-out offer', says Aussie broker

Bell Potter doubts a better competing offer will come along.

Pattrick Smellie 2:58pm
Pilotless plane trial in Northland aims to revolutionise courier delivery

Packages could soon be delivered by air, flown robotically.

Brent Melville 2:40pm
