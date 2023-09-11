Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase

NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase
2 Cheap Cars' David Sena. (Image: supplied)
The New Zealand Shareholders Association has reached a deal with 2 Cheap Cars' major shareholder, David Sena, that it believes will protect the interests of minority shareholders.Subject to a vote at the NZ stock exchange-listed company’s annual meeting later this month, Sena, through his family trust, is set to increase his shareholding in the car retailer to roughly 76%.Sena and Eugene Williams reached an agreement, announced to the market in July, for Sena’s family trust to purchase all of Williams’ shares, represe...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 11, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome

Like Spierings at Fonterra, Hipkins is struggling to transform Labour's fortunes.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome
Finance

Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even

Dairy prices have been under significant pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even

More Finance

Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even
Finance

Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even

Dairy prices have been under significant pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
A third of offshore investors likely to increase NZ investment if govt changes – report
Finance

A third of offshore investors likely to increase NZ investment if govt changes – report

Relative to our Asia-Pacific competitors, NZ is still an attractive location.

Riley Kennedy 08 Sep 2023
Redcurrent's liquidators fail to sell retailer
Finance

Redcurrent's liquidators fail to sell retailer

They couldn't sell the business for various "confidential reasons".

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023
Global dairy prices increase for first time since May
Finance

Global dairy prices increase for first time since May

The global dairy trade index increased 2.7% at the latest auction.

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023