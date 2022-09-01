See full details
Partners Life sale 'falls short' – PE investor

Victoria Young

Thu, 01 Sep 2022

Partners Life founder Naomi Ballantyne said the deal is a dream. (Image: supplied)
An investor in Partners Life has described its $980 million sale to Tokyo-listed Dai-ichi Life as “disappointing” because it came in at 11% less than its valuation.Maui Capital’s Aqua fund holds 9% of Partners Life, having paid $44m for its holding in the company.The transaction announced on Aug 12 is subject to approvals.But in Aqua’s latest quarterly report, Maui Capital’s Paul Chrystall says the sale price of $980m, while offering considerable value in uncertain times, falls short of expectations...

