Pension prescription remains the same
Staff reporters
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
New Zealand slipped down the pension pecking order in the latest Mercer Global Pension Index, but the recipe for its success was largely kept intact. The investment manager rated NZ’s pension scheme – including NZ superannuation and private schemes, including KiwiSaver – a B, with an overall rating of 68.3, ranking it 17th out of 47 systems assessed. That’s down from the 15th ranking achieved in the previous two reviews but at the same B level, with the overall rating ranging between 67.4 and 70.1 since it was...
Markets Market close

NZ market lifts after surprise CPI data

The latest CPI data took the market by surprise.

Ella Somers 5:57pm
Economy

Annual inflation dropped back to 5.6%.

Rebecca Howard 3:31pm
Further rate hikes look to be off the table
Policy Exclusive

Bill English says the centre-right shift is awarning to business leaders.

Pattrick Smellie 3:28pm
Corporates out of step with voters on ESG: English