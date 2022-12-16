Prime Campus extends capital-raising offer by three months

Prime Campus was started by Tim Calder when he was at University of Otago. (Image: Getty)

A student property investment company has extended its capital-raising offer by three months after falling well short of its target amount.Founded by former University of Otago student Tim Calder in 2004, Prime Campus, which makes long-term investments in multi-bedroom houses in popular student areas, was trying to raise a maximum of $2 million, with a target of $500,000, by Tuesday. However, it had only a little over $9,000 committed by nine investors at 41c a share by early yesterday afternoon.Now, the raise has been extended until March...