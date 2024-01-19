Menu
Private investigators tasked with finding Jay McLaren-Harris

Jay McLaren-Harris. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
The liquidators of Jay McLaren-Harris’ event management company haven’t managed to track the Auckland entrepreneur down.So they've tasked private investigators to do the job.Set up two years ago by McLaren-Harris, who has previously served as chair of NZ First's youth wing, MHRJ Management was designed to be an event management business running global leadership conferences.The entity – which was deregistered on Nov 16 – was put into liquidation on Dec 5 by the high court at Rotorua following a joint application...
