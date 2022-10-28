See full details
Pushpay in trading halt amid takeover talk

Riley Kennedy

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Pushpay Holdings has entered a trading halt this morning pending an announcement from the dual-listed software company.Earlier this month, Pushpay Holdings halted trading of its shares to confirm speculation it received a takeover offer from a group of shareholders, without giving any details, saying it was weighing up whether it was in the best interests of all shareholders.At the time it was being reported BGH Capital, which has a 20% stake in Pushpay, was thought to have made a revised bid worth more than $1.2 billion. At today's price o...

Markets FREE
SkyCity's shares perk up but shareholders aren't happy
Ella Somers | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

SkyCity’s shareholders weren’t happy with the casino operator at its annual meeting today – but the share price still jumped.

Infrastructure
Port of Tauranga says RMA is broken, warns of capacity constraints
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Port of Tauranga says the RMA is broken, citing delays in consenting its much-needed berth extension.

Energy
Evnex expands EV charging business into Australia
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Australia's rapidly growing EV market is proving to be fertile ground for NZ smart-charger manufacturer Evnex, which only sold its first unit there last month.

Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

