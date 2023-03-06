Menu
Pushpay’s local shareholders score a rare victory

Chair Graham Shaw welcomed Sixth Street as a shareholder. (Image: supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
It’s rare that a takeover via a scheme of arrangement fails because a scheme requires the target company’s board to support it.As we saw with the takeover of Metlifecare in 2020, even when one director, then chair Kim Ellis, voted against the scheme, it still succeeded.The only other scheme I can remember that failed was OG Oil & Gas’ attempt to take out the shares it didn’t already own – it owned nearly 70%, and getting 75% of the remaining shares to agree with the scheme proved too high a hurdle. So, it...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, March 06, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Health

NZ covid vaccination shows promise ahead of trials

An easy-to-store covid vaccination under development in NZ could be a boon for poorer nations.

Greg Hurrell 8:18am
Self promotion Free

BusinessDesk daily podcast launches

Plus a special broadcast this week for international women’s day.

Matt Martel 8:00am

