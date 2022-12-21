PwC partners failed to identify threats to independence in Wynyard audit

(Image: PwC)

The accountants’ watchdog has found PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) partners auditing Wynyard Group failed to identify threats to its independence when another part of the firm was already engaged with the company.Formerly listed on the NZX, the crime-fighting software company, was put into liquidation in February 2017.The Christchurch-based company went into voluntary administration in October 2016 after failing to secure emergency funds to keep it going from UK lender Skipton Building Society.The concernsThe Financial Markets Authority (FM...