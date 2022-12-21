Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

PwC partners failed to identify threats to independence in Wynyard audit

PwC partners failed to identify threats to independence in Wynyard audit
(Image: PwC)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
The accountants’ watchdog has found PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) partners auditing Wynyard Group failed to identify threats to its independence when another part of the firm was already engaged with the company.Formerly listed on the NZX, the crime-fighting software company, was put into liquidation in February 2017.The Christchurch-based company went into voluntary administration in October 2016 after failing to secure emergency funds to keep it going from UK lender Skipton Building Society.The concernsThe Financial Markets Authority (FM...
Markets Free Market Close

NZ market steady as kiwi nosedives against Japanese yen

Markets are getting tired but there are still two more days of trading before the Christmas shutdown.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Law & Regulation

Privacy Commissioner launches probe into Mercury IT breach

An order prevents the publication and distribution of the information obtained in the attack.

Staff reporters 5:45pm
Primary Sector

Contested methane measure on the table for review

The best measure for the global warming impact of methane emissions remains a live debate.

Pattrick Smellie 4:40pm

More Finance

Primary Sector

Dairy index falls by 3.8% at last auction of 2022

The index fell by 3.8% to an average of US$3,493 per metric tonne.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Finance

MHM Automation buys Wyma Engineering

The deal values Wyma at $60 million.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Finance

ANZ to buy Dot Loves Data

ANZ says the investment is about supporting its small and medium businesses.

Staff reporters 9:45am
Finance Free

Where did all the $50 bills go?

New Zealanders are hoarding enormous numbers of $50 banknotes. We can't get our hands on enough of them.

Ella Somers and Dan Brunskill 6:00am