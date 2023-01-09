Menu
Rabobank gets $3m statutory demand made against it dismissed

Auckland high court. (Image: File)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 09 Jan 2023
Rabobank has successfully gone to the high court to get a statutory demand thrown out for $3 million it did not owe from someone it did not know.In June last year, the bank tipped P&M Family Trust into receivership under a loan agreement dating back to December 2009, with its property going on the market in a tender process.In August last year, Warren Phillips, whose connection to the trust was unclear and not known to the bank, sent Rabobank a document titled “security/negotiable instrument”, claiming he had paid the bank about...
