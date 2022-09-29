See full details
RBNZ proposing tweaks to bank capital calculations

Staff reporters
Thu, 29 Sep 2022

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said it's considering changing how banks should apply risk weightings to their loans in calculating their capital requirements.RBNZ has already made a number of changes to its capital rules, including increasing the amount of capital banks have to hold with a seven-year phase-in period starting from July 1 this year and reducing the advantage the four major banks have enjoyed since 2008.“We are in the process of phasing in the capital review decisions from December 2019,” the central bank s...

Media execs voice unease over new public media entity
Daniel Dunkley | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

A diverse range of voices from across the media sector expressed concern at the current form of the bill to create Aotearoa NZ Public Media.

ACCC gives Tourism Holdings and Apollo merger the thumbs up
Ella Somers | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has joined ComCom and approved the Tourism Holdings and Apollo merger – under certain conditions.

National will review live export ban if it wins election
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Rather than a ban, National wants a gold-standard programme that would set world-leading compliance standards. 

Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

