Receivers can't find Chinese horse exporter

Opie Bosson riding Mongolian Khan and owner Lin Lang after winning the Caulfield Cup. (Image: Getty)

The receivers of a horse-breeding company which made controversial donations to the National party have not been able to contact the company’s director after he returned to China.However, the only remaining task left to do in the receivership is to sell its stake in a well-known stud horse.In June last year, the Bank of China issued a letter of demand against Inner Mongolia Rider Horse Industry.ReceivershipAfter it did not meet its obligations under the demand, therefore in default of its facilities, in May this year Grant Thornton’...