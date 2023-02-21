Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators
Redcurrent's director, Rebecca Kain. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
Homeware and lifestyle retailer Redcurrent owes its creditors just over $5 million, the first liquidators’ report says.Last week, EY’s Larissa Logan and Rhys Cain were appointed liquidators of the Hawke’s Bay-headquartered company by its shareholders: Rebecca Kain, Audrey McHardy and Jonathan Forbes McHardy. The retailer, which grew to have more than 10 stores, was started by mother-daughter duo Audrey McHardy and Rebecca Kain – the sole director – more than 20 years ago.In 2020, during the first covid-19 lock...
Law & Regulation

Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

High court rules it doesn't have the right to interfere with three waters legislation.

Greg Hurrell 4:22pm
Policy

Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

The prime minister provided little detail on where his 'policy refocus' is heading.

Ian Llewellyn 4:15pm
Finance

Revenue rises, profit slips in PGG Wrightson's first half

The company reported a net profit of $21.2m for the six-month period to Dec 31.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm

More Finance

Finance

Revenue rises, profit slips in PGG Wrightson's first half

The company reported a net profit of $21.2m for the six-month period to Dec 31.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 20 Feb 2023
Finance

Property For Industry has US private placement on standby

PFI is unlikely to draw down any of the US$250 million US private placement while interest rates are still going up.

Jenny Ruth 20 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Scales withdraws profit guidance over Cyclone Gabrielle damage

The owner of Mr Apple is withdrawing its net profit guidance after Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through orchards before most produce had been picked.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Feb 2023