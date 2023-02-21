Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

Redcurrent's director, Rebecca Kain. (Image: NZME)

Homeware and lifestyle retailer Redcurrent owes its creditors just over $5 million, the first liquidators’ report says.Last week, EY’s Larissa Logan and Rhys Cain were appointed liquidators of the Hawke’s Bay-headquartered company by its shareholders: Rebecca Kain, Audrey McHardy and Jonathan Forbes McHardy. The retailer, which grew to have more than 10 stores, was started by mother-daughter duo Audrey McHardy and Rebecca Kain – the sole director – more than 20 years ago.In 2020, during the first covid-19 lock...