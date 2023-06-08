Menu
Regulators look once more into FE Investments breaches

FE Investments survived the GFC. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
The Companies Registrar is investigating potential breaches by FE Investments raised by the failed financier’s receivers, but the Financial Markets Authority is still of the view it can’t do anything to help claw back funds for out-of-pocket investors. The receivers of the failed lender, Calibre Partners’ Neale Jackson and Brendon Gibson, submitted reports to both authorities in the course of their investigations into FE Investments, meeting their legal obligations to let the FMA and registrar know of any matters that mig...
