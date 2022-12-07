Menu
Reserve Bank to consult on crypto and other new money forms

Staff reporters
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has started consulting on how new forms of private money, such as cryptocurrency and stablecoins, should be regulated.“Our objective is for New Zealand to have a reliable and efficient money and payments system that supports innovation and inclusion,” said Ian Woolford, director of money and cash, in a statement.“But we need a level playing field where regulation matches risk across all technologies, consumers have real choice in how they pay and save, and trust in private money is preserved,&rd...
Listed Companies Free

More than a spoonful of honey needed to satisfy Me Today shareholders

Me Today’s shareholders want the company to sweeten the deal.

Ella Somers 4:35pm
Politics

Council greenlights asset sale evaluation

Christchurch council will examine how it might rebalance its portfolio.

Oliver Lewis 2:30pm
Markets

Carbon prices drop at last auction of year

All the New Zealand Units on offer were sold.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm