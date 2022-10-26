See full details
Restaurant Brands Sept quarter sales rise 32% from covid-riddled 2021

Staff reporters
Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Restaurant Brands said total sales increased by nearly a third in the three months to Sept 30, as it recovered from the impacts of covid-19.The company, which is dual-listed and operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr and Taco Bell franchises, said total sales increase 32.3% to $322.2 million in the September quarter from the same period a year earlier, NZ and Australia were under covid restrictions.Sales rose to $907.1m in the year to date, an increase of 15.7% on the prior year. This was supported by the inclusion of 20 new stores, lower lev...

World news
Australia sees higher debt, deficits even as spending curbed
Bloomberg | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Australia should keep its AAA credit rating, despite the Albanese government producing a first budget last night that includes higher spending on national insurance and debt servicing.

Markets
Vista sees annual revenue of $300m-plus in the picture as cinemas revive
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Vista aims to get between 1,600 and 2,400 sites on the new SaaS platform by the end of 2025, taking annual recurring revenue to between $175 million and $205m.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

