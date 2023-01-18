Menu
Retail card spending falls in December

The largest fall came from the sale of durables – furniture, hardware and appliances. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
Retail card spending fell by 2.5% in December compared with the month before, which represents a $166 million drop between the two months, according to Statistics New Zealand.Spending fell across five of the six retail industries, with the largest fall coming from the sale of durables – down 5.7% or $95m. Durables included items such as furniture, hardware and appliances.Spending on fuel and apparel was down 4.3%, or $26m, and 4.7%, or $17m, respectively.The only spending category that saw an increase was groceries and liquor, up 1.5% or...
