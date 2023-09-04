Menu
Rural Equities to resume paying dividend

Riley Kennedy
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
Rural Equities will resume paying a dividend after the sale of two farms boosted its cash reverses.After the unlisted securities exchange (USX)-listed farm investment group, which is majority owned by the Cushing family, completed a share buyback in October 2021, purchased a new mid-Canterbury dairy farm and capital expenditure on its property portfolio, it was left with $1.7 million in cash reverses at the end of June last year – down from $22.7m the year prior.Because of that reduction and to allow it to consider other investment o...
