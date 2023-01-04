Menu
Ryman gets green light for Mt Eliza development – with conditions

An artist's impression shows what the Moondah mansion will look like after development. (Image: Ryman)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 04 Jan 2023
Ryman Healthcare’s plan to build a retirement village and aged-care facility on the waterfront in the Melbourne suburb of Mt Eliza has been approved.The A$317 million (NZ$341m) development on an 8.9-hectare site will see the full restoration of the 42-room heritage-listed Moondah mansion, built in 1888.After a long-running process, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) gave the plans the green light between Christmas and New Year “with some modifications and subject to permit conditions".The project was opposed...
