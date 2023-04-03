Menu
Silver Fern Farms CEO: 'pace of change doesn't seem to slow down'

Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
“It just seems the pace of change doesn’t slow down and we've just got to keep adapting.”That's the message from Silver Fern Farms’ chief executive, Simon Limmer, reflecting on the past 12 months, the outlook for his company and the wider primary sector. On Friday, the Dunedin-headquartered meat company released its full-year results to Dec 31, 2022, reporting a net profit after tax of $189.3 million, up from $103.8m the year before.The company operates 14 processing facilities throughout the country and emp...
One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’
One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’

The NZ telco and SpaceX are (Star)linking up to enable 100% coverage in NZ.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million

Aucklanders boost Southern Lakes lifestyle property market. 

Brent Melville 9:48am
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am
Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp
Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp

Banks are likely to experience greater volatility of retail deposits as digital and open banking practices take hold. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Ready-made food company in liquidation, owing $2.7m
Ready-made food company in liquidation, owing $2.7m

The ready-to-eat food producer went into administration in January. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

It posted a net profit of $189.3 million.

Riley Kennedy 31 Mar 2023