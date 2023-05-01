Menu
Simon Bridges appointed chair of CC Group

Mon, 01 May 2023
Former National party leader and current Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Bridges has been appointed chair of commercial and residential services company CC Group.Bridges led the National party from 2018 to 2020 and was a cabinet minister in John Key’s government before that.He left politics early last year to take up the role at the chamber.The 32-year-old CC Group includes franchise operations Crewcut lawnmowing and Crewcare commercial cleaning and building maintenance in its stable. It also includes the decontami...
Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 11:10am
