Law Society re-elects Frazer Barton as president

NZ Law Society president Frazer Barton. (Image: NZLS)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
The New Zealand Law Society is extending Anderson Lloyd partner Frazer Barton’s term as president for another 12-month term.Barton was elected by the society’s council in November to serve out the remainder of Jacque Lethbridge’s term, who resigned following a report that found she had behaved in a way some employees experienced as "aggressive and irrational".In July, the society commissioned former solicitor general Mike Heron KC to conduct a culture review following a breakdown in the relationship between the now f...
