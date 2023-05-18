Menu
Sir Owen Glenn vs Eric Watson and Ken Wikeley heads to court

Eric Watson. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 18 May 2023
Sir Owen Glenn’s Kea Investments appears to be going to great lengths to win the long-standing litigation involving well-known but embattled businessmen Eric Watson and Ken Wikeley. Kea Investments, which at one point described the case as a “massive worldwide” fraud against it, is even chipping in more than half a million dollars to fund the interim liquidation of Wikeley’s company. Last month, Justice Ian Gault ordered that Wikeley's trustee company, Wikeley Family Trustee Limited (WFTL), be put into inte...
