Six things to look for in the mini-budget

Six things to look for in the mini-budget
The new coalition government will deliver a mini-budget on Wednesday (Image: BusinessDesk)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
Attention is on the Half-Year Economic and Fiscal Update (Hyefu) and attendant “mini-budget” on Wednesday this week.One big question is whether the new government can walk the walk after talking the talk on easing cost of living pressures and delivering fiscal settings over the coming two years that help the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) in its disinflation crusade.Markets are strongly of the view the next move is lower for the Official Cash Rate (OCR), following a pivot last week from the US Federal Reserve and weak gross domestic product (G...
Kāinga Ora solvent, but 'troubling reports'
Kāinga Ora solvent, but 'troubling reports'

Kāinga Ora is solvent, but haemorraging money and piling on debt, says Chris Bishop.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
BNZ gets $1.8m out of Bobux receivership - so far

The bank appointed McGrathNicol receivers in April.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
BNZ gets $1.8m out of Bobux receivership - so far
Getting sparkies and plumbers on the Level in NZ

Startup Level Group headhunted a Fletcher manager to lead its NZ business.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Getting sparkies and plumbers on the Level in NZ

