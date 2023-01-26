Menu
Finance

SkyCity recruits former Tabcorp boss to sit on its board

Staff reporters
Thu, 26 Jan 2023
SkyCity Entertainment Group says it wants to appoint Sydney-based David Attenborough as a non-executive director, but his appointment is subject to regulatory approval in each of the gaming jurisdictions in which the company operates.If approved, Attenborough will join the board on March 1. SkyCity said approval normally takes months to conclude but that pending approval, Attenborough will be available to assist the company in an advisory capacity from his date of appointment.Chair Julian Cook said Attenborough has extensive gambling indus...
Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:10am
Public sector

Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

Back to basics does not equal tax cuts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am