Statistics NZ updates pricing for building work data

Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
StatsNZ said it is rebasing its "building work put in place" volumes to September quarter 2022 prices from September quarter 1999 prices.Historical data will be updated to reflect this change when the government statistician publishes the December quarter data on March 6.“This change affects volumes for residential buildings, non-residential buildings and all buildings,” it said.“Percentage movements for residential and non-residential buildings are unchanged. However, the relative contribution of these series to all...
