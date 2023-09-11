Menu
'Substantial misunderstandings' Pacific Edge tells Novitas

The CxBladder test. (Image: Pacific Edge)
Pacific Edge has pushed back against its United States Medicare administrator saying there are “substantial misunderstandings” regarding the use of its tests, as it fights to hold on to its biggest market.Also, a group of urological specialists believes proposed changes will “detrimentally impact” access to the tests and compromise patient care.The dual-listed cancer diagnostics company is at risk of losing access to the Medicare system for its non-invasive bladder cancer tests.A so-called “local coverage determina...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead

The gap continues to widen in our polling average following bad polls for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 7:15pm
NZ sharemarket slips ahead of economic and fiscal update

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,302.41, down 41.7 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 6:26pm
The mysterious disappearance of Peter Hughes

Peter Hughes’s early retirement has political and practical implications.

Nikitin Sallee 2:10pm
NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase
NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase

Three of its directors walked out over a breakdown of trust with Sena last year.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even
Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even

Dairy prices have been under significant pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
A third of offshore investors likely to increase NZ investment if govt changes – report
A third of offshore investors likely to increase NZ investment if govt changes – report

Relative to our Asia-Pacific competitors, NZ is still an attractive location.

Riley Kennedy 08 Sep 2023
Redcurrent's liquidators fail to sell retailer
Redcurrent's liquidators fail to sell retailer

They couldn't sell the business for various "confidential reasons".

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023