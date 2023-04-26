Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Taihe Innovation Management receivers get statutory demand set aside by high court

Taihe Innovation Management receivers get statutory demand set aside by high court
Maryland had established that there was arguably a substantial dispute over whether the debt demand was due. (Image: Depositphotos)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
The receivers of Taihe Innovation Management have had a statutory demand it served on Maryland Bassett Company set aside by a high court judge.Last year, Taihe served Maryland with a demand seeking to recover an alleged debt of just over $660,000, including interest, which is said to have arisen from a loan agreement between the two.The receivershipLast July, PKF’s Christopher McCullagh and Stephen Lawrence took control of the company run by Lei 'Andy' Zhang. In 2019, Taihe entered into a “funding agreement” with...
NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade
Markets Market close

NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and stayed low for the rest of the day.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Climate change

Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice

The CCC made 19 recommendations to the government in its draft advice on the second emissions reduction plan for 2026 to 2030.

Ian Llewellyn 6:00pm
Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice
Primary Sector

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:45pm
Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

More Finance

The Simplicity of Vanguard retreats
Finance

David Chaplin: The Simplicity of Vanguard retreats

Simplicity won’t get quite the same brand heft with German DWS despite the leak-free bragging rights.

David Chaplin 8:00am
Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation
Finance

Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation

Simplicity wants to trim the withholding tax paid on international investments. 

Staff reporters 5:00am
Westland Milk Products to build $70m new lactoferrin plant
Finance

Westland Milk Products to build $70m new lactoferrin plant

Construction is planned to begin in the first half of next year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Reserve Bank sets lower capital bar for business growth fund investments
Finance

Reserve Bank sets lower capital bar for business growth fund investments

ANZ and BNZ recommended having a look at a 100% risk weighting.

Staff reporters 24 Apr 2023