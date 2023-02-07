Menu
Tech company Protempo put into receivership

The US offices of Protempo. (Image: Protempo)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
Receivers of New Zealand tech company Protempo Limited, which provides services to protect brands from being ripped off, are looking to sell the company’s intellectual property.Last week, at the company’s request, ASB Bank appointed Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone of advisory and restructuring firm McGrathNicol.It comes after the Bank of California appointed receivers to its United States subsidiary, Protempo US, on Jan 23. Protempo – what is it?Founded in 2006, Protempo, which has previously been a Deloitte Fast 50 c...
Energy

Genesis buys big Canterbury solar farm site

Genesis Energy is on track to open its first large grid-scale solar farm next year.

Greg Hurrell 2:05pm
Markets Free

NZX pays tribute to David Wale

David Wale was one of the "Jarden Boys".

Staff reporters 1:10pm

Chinese balloons neared US bases during Trump era

Balloons near aircraft carriers had radar-jamming capability.

Bloomberg 12:50pm

Finance

Zespri liquidates company it sued for $15m

Smiling Face Limited was tipped into liquidation last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Feb 2023
Retail

Auckland retailers took a 20% hit on flood day

Friday's flooding hit consumer spending but the whole month was down.

Staff reporters 03 Feb 2023
Finance Free

Westpac launches $1 million fund for flood-stricken SMEs

Westpac NZ plans to help its small business customers impacted by the floods in the upper North Island with a new $1 million fund.Chief executive Catherine McGrath said small business customers who met the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent...

Staff reporters 02 Feb 2023
Finance

Lawmakers, regulators start crackdown on crypto

The EU plans to make the cost of holding cryptocurrency prohibitive.

Jenny Ruth 02 Feb 2023