Tech company Protempo put into receivership

The US offices of Protempo. (Image: Protempo)

Receivers of New Zealand tech company Protempo Limited, which provides services to protect brands from being ripped off, are looking to sell the company’s intellectual property.Last week, at the company’s request, ASB Bank appointed Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone of advisory and restructuring firm McGrathNicol.It comes after the Bank of California appointed receivers to its United States subsidiary, Protempo US, on Jan 23. Protempo – what is it?Founded in 2006, Protempo, which has previously been a Deloitte Fast 50 c...