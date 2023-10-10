Menu
The Doshis of Rainbow Corner elusive ahead of bankruptcy proceedings

Rainbow Corner's Bhavini and Rahul Doshi were presented with an award by former prime minister John Key. (Image: Facebook)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
The two directors of the embattled early childcare education company Rainbow Corner are facing the threat of bankruptcy.But it appears no one can find them ahead of this week’s hearing.Bhavini and Rahul Doshi founded Rainbow Corner in 2018 and operated 13 early childhood education (ECE) centres across the country, a network of in-home-based childcare providers and an ECE private training establishment employing about 130 staff.But it collapsed earlier this year with liquidators, receivers and administrators taking control of the group&rsq...
Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies
Law & Regulation

Labour commits to competition law review to give watchdog teeth to take on dominant firms.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:00pm
Markets

Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market

However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 1:27pm
Markets

The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

NZX-listed automotive group on track for $50 million profit and NZX50, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:25pm
Brothers Beer plan to trade out of $5m debt
Finance

Several of brewer's sites were closed.

Riley Kennedy 12:43pm
Avalia Immunotherapies collapses, owes $1m to Callaghan Innovation
Finance

The company had helped developed a covid-19 vaccine.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Has the tide turned on dairy prices?
Finance

The short answer is no.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong
Finance

The battle over his lawyers related to a disputed Hawke's Bay property.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023