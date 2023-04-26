Menu
The Simplicity of Vanguard retreats

Vanguard will hardly notice the difference after losing the $3b of Simplicity money. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
US index fund behemoth, Vanguard, is due to lose its largest New Zealand client next month as passive-leaning KiwiSaver provider, Simplicity, uses a German replacement to plug a long-standing tax leak. First leaked here in this Christmas special, the decision to install the Deutsche Bank funds management offshoot, DWS, as its global asset provider should deliver “an estimated $4-7 million on aggregate per year” to Simplicity investors compared to the existing Vanguard options, according to a release.The DWS move repairs a well-...
Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance
The firm also reduced its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season by 20 cents.

Ella Somers 10:40am
Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 10:06am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation
Simplicity wants to trim the withholding tax paid on international investments. 

Staff reporters 5:00am
Westland Milk Products to build $70m new lactoferrin plant
Construction is planned to begin in the first half of next year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Reserve Bank sets lower capital bar for business growth fund investments
ANZ and BNZ recommended having a look at a 100% risk weighting.

Staff reporters 24 Apr 2023
Trial over Auckland Trotting Club's apartment complex moved to 2025
It was originally set down for June next year.

Riley Kennedy 24 Apr 2023