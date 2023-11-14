Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

There is life left in Fonterra's shareholder fund say chairs

There is life left in Fonterra's shareholder fund say chairs
New chair, Mary-Jane Daly. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
Fonterra still has “no intention” of winding up its shareholder fund, with the co-op’s chair, Peter McBride, saying it hasn’t even been discussed this year.The co-op held its annual meeting in Methven last week, announcing its climate targets and providing an outlook for its farmer-owners as it seeks $1 billion in cost-cutting over the next seven years.The annual meeting for holders of units in its shareholders’ fund in Auckland on Monday was a more subdued meeting than last year’s after investors made a...
The charts that could predict the IPO market’s comeback
World

The charts that could predict the IPO market’s comeback

Companies see few reasons to rush to publicly list shares, with recent IPOs trading lower.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
Markets

Sanford points to salmon success

Fishing company says salmon tracking ahead of projections but mussels slower to recover.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:35am
Sanford points to salmon success
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

More Finance

FMA mum on Tower investigation
Finance

FMA mum on Tower investigation

The increased cost includes any regulatory penalty coming Tower's way.

Staff reporters 11:05am
ANZ still wary of inflation, employment as arrears lift
Finance

ANZ still wary of inflation, employment as arrears lift

Mortgage holders are holding their own under higher rates.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 13 Nov 2023
Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted
Finance

Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted

Couple declared bankrupt last week. 

Riley Kennedy 13 Nov 2023