Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches

The FMA's head of enforcement, Margot Gatland. (Image: FMA)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
The Auckland high court is ordering Tiger Brokers to pay $900,000 for multiple breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AMLCFT) Act.The company had already admitted the breaches when the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) filed its proceedings, and the parties made a joint submission for a $900,000 penalty.The FMA said Tiger had transacted $60.8 million between April 2019 and January 2020 through NZ’s financial system without proper checks and controls in place.The FMA's head of enforcement, Margot G...
Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed
Markets

Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed

A farmer took the dairy giant to court for refusing his milk.

Victoria Young 12:01pm
Policy

Mandatory climate reporting on track

Around 200 financial organisations and companies must disclose their climate risks.

Greg Hurrell 11:26am
Mandatory climate reporting on track
Sustainable Finance

FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

The FMA says it will focus on serious misconduct in the early years of climate reporting.

Greg Hurrell 11:17am
FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

More Finance

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events
Finance

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

As well as loan guarantees, a $240m concessionary finance scheme has been announced.

Jem Traylen 11:00am
NZ bank margins stay high as recession bites
Finance

NZ bank margins stay high as recession bites

NZ banks continue to report historically high net interest margins.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts
Finance

Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts

Hotchin gave evidence in the high court on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 28 Jun 2023
TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down
Finance

TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down

The lender has already undergone big changes.  

Paul McBeth 28 Jun 2023