Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
Tower won’t offer insurance to commercial farms from February next year, referring rural customers to Aon New Zealand instead. The NZ-listed general insurer collected about $9 million of gross written premiums from commercial rural customers yearly but wants to focus its policies on direct personal and small business lines insurance. Tower will report its results for the 12 months through September on Thursday and has previously said it would report a 17% increase in gross written premiums to $526m. Chief executive Blair Turnbul...
NZ sharemarket has late bounce
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket has late bounce

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,207.46, up 30.49 points or 0.27%.

Graham Skellern 20 Nov 2023
Politics

Policy deal reached: Luxon

National, Act and NZ First have reached an agreement on policy. 

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
