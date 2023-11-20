Menu
Primary Sector

Appeal court paves way for Drylandcarbon founder fight to proceed

Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
The court of appeal has knocked back an effort by co-founders of the Drylandcarbon afforestation fund manager to block a claim by their partners after the relationship fizzled out. Justices Murray Gilbert, Graham Lang, and Mark Woolford dismissed an appeal by William Leckie and Christopher Morrison against their Drylandcarbon co-founders Anthony and Wendy Beverley, saying they agreed with the high court judge that there was a reasonably arguable claim against Leckie and Morrison. The Beverleys launched their action against Leckie, Mor...
NZ sharemarket has late bounce
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,207.46, up 30.49 points or 0.27%.

Graham Skellern 20 Nov 2023
Politics

Policy deal reached: Luxon

National, Act and NZ First have reached an agreement on policy. 

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
