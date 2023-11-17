Menu
RNZ appoints quality director following editing scandal

A Radio NZ digital producer resigned from the broadcaster after inappropriately editing stories. (Image: RNZ)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
Radio New Zealand has appointed a director of editorial quality and training following this year’s story editing scandal.The public broadcaster has hired political editor Jane Patterson to the senior role, created following an independent review into the station’s news teams.An external review was launched in June after readers discovered several inappropriately edited RNZ online news stories. Dozens of articles, including Reuters wire copy, were altered to reflect a journalist’s personal biases on topics including t...
NZ shares dip as investors wait on Ebos
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,176.97, down 53.9 points or 0.48%.

Graham Skellern 6:08pm
Development West Coast invests $3m in mineral sands mining group

Regional development agency investment 'a vote of confidence' in mining group.

Staff reporters 3:15pm
ANZ says 'so far so good' on inflation, picks no change to OCR

Surging migration is having a deflationary effect, along with easing labour demand.

Staff reporters 2:40pm
