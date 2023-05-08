Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Tower cuts profit guidance by $10m on back of large events

Tower cuts profit guidance by $10m on back of large events
In three months, New Zealand experienced record flooding in Auckland and its worst cyclone this century. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 08 May 2023
Insurer Tower is reducing its guidance for full-year underlying net profit after tax by $10 million while expecting stronger growth in written premiums.On Monday, Tower (TWR) also gave an updated claims cost estimate for the Auckland and Upper North Island weather event and Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as a claims cost estimate for Cyclones Judy and Kevin, which affected Vanuatu in March.It increased its estimate for the ultimate cost for the Auckland and Upper North Island weather event to a range of $195-$225m, up from $95-$125m.Average claim c...
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Environment

Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat

Auckland's mayor says the council is not responsible for compensating property owners.

Staff reporters 10:47am
Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat
The Economist

What sort of king will Charles III be?

Early signs indicate that he intends to model his reign on his mother’s.

The Economist 10:10am
What sort of king will Charles III be?

More Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Strong jobs market helps offset rate rises, ANZ’s Watson says
Finance

Strong jobs market helps offset rate rises, ANZ’s Watson says

ANZ is cautious but comfortable.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Margin growth underpins ANZ NZ as hedging buffets bottom line
Finance

Margin growth underpins ANZ NZ as hedging buffets bottom line

Bankers are working hard on bolstering their social credentials.

Paul McBeth 05 May 2023
Renewed calls for focus on bank profits
Finance

Renewed calls for focus on bank profits

National, the Greens and even the banking industry want an inquiry. 

Jem Traylen 05 May 2023