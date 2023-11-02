Menu
TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again

(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
TradeWindow’s shares have dipped only slightly after the news it is again looking to cut staff numbers, has slashed its revenue forecast and has put one of its businesses on the market.Announced to the market on Thursday morning, the NZX-listed firm’s “reorganisation” is so it can attempt to achieve monthly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) breakeven.It went to market this year seeking $20 million from investors, only to come up short with $5.4m, which forced it to cut back on research...
Craigs partners with NZ Open golf
Golf

Craigs partners with NZ Open golf

The prize money will be ramped up to more than $1.7 million for the next event.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim

Plus, it’s keeping a secret – something it’s not declaring in its accounts.

Staff reporters 9:55am
World

Fed holds rates steady but keeps door open to another hike

The central bank is sorting through the implications of unexpectedly strong growth.

The Wall Street Journal 9:24am
