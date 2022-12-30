Treasury officials looked at possible listing of Kiwibank

Finance minister Grant Robertson and cabinet agreed on full government ownership of the bank. (Image: NZME)

Officials appear to have considered options for a possible listing of Kiwibank before the Kiwi Group Holdings transaction, Treasury documents say. In August 2021, the government took control of the bank, buying its holding company, Kiwi Group Holdings, off the New Zealand Superannuation Fund (NZSF), ACC and NZ Post for $2.1 billion. Treasury looks to have considered whether the bank could be listed before the deal was done. In the end, cabinet agreed it wanted the government to retain full ownership. The government told Trea...