Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

TSB to shut a third of its branches

TSB to shut a third of its branches
TSB is offering staff other opportunities across the bank. (Image: Google)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
TSB Bank will shut a third of its branch network as the country’s seventh-biggest lender by assets adapts to a growing customer appetite for online transactions. The New Plymouth-based lender started a consultation process in June, proposing changes to streamline and simplify the business, and today said it’s kicking off a range of changes. That includes closing seven of its 21 branches: Ōpunake and Eltham in Taranaki, Newmarket and NorthWest in Auckland, Napier, Nelson and Palmerston North. It will keep a Hastings branch...
NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,934.24, down 8.96 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance

Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration

Administrators hope for better outcome than liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 6:25pm
Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration
Primary Sector

Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing

Bottom trawling is the industry's No 1 issue, but fixing it seems a tall order.

Jem Traylen 3:15pm
Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing