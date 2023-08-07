Menu
News in Brief

Software firm SuiteBox placed into liquidation

SuiteBox's website said it helped businesses close deals faster. (Image: SuiteBox)
Staff reporters
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
A software company that provided a digital workspace for professional service workers was placed into liquidation after a sales deal turned sour leaving little or nothing for those owed money.SuiteBox was placed into liquidation by special resolution of the creditors following a watershed meeting on July 31.Paul Manning and Thomas Lee Rodewald were appointed as liquidators of the company at the meeting after being appointed as administrators back in June.The liquidators’ initial report said SuiteBox had 84 registered shareh...
